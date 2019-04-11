

CTV Windsor





A 15-year-old boy is facing arson charges after two Windsor playground fires.

Windsor police officers were called to the 1000 block of Dawson Road on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. for a report of fires being set at nearby parks in the area.

Officers arrived and observed extensive damage to a portion of the playground located at the park.

Information was received that a fire had also been reported at Francois Court Parkette within the hour prior to the Dawson Road fire.

Police say both fires were believed to be related.

No injuries were reported.

Through investigation, officers were quickly able to identify a suspect.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scenes.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect was located in the 800 block of Dawson Road and arrested without incident.

A 15-year-old from Windsor is facing charges of arson x 2.

Due to the fact the accused is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The matter remains under active investigation by the arson unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.