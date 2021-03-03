Advertisement
Teen driver caught going 100 km/hr over speed limit on Highway 3: OPP
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 8:56AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 8:57AM EST
Police say the vehicle was travelling 160km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Highway 3 near Todd Lane in LaSalle, Ont. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they busted a 17-year-old driver with going over 100 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit on Highway 3.
Police say the vehicle was travelling 160km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Highway 3 near Todd Lane.
The driver is facing a seven-day impound, suspension and a court date.