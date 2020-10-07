WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Lakeshore teen has collected over 8,900 feminine hygiene and personal care products for Project HOPE Windsor-Essex.

Aliya Jasey, 14, asked friends and family on social media for items to donate and over the last few weeks.

“Volunteering and helping those in need has always been important to our family so I couldn’t be prouder of my children for wanting to find their own ways of giving back,” said her mom Jasmine Jasey.

Jasey said Aliya realized that there doesn’t seem to be enough awareness on how poverty impacts the need for feminine and personal hygiene products.

“Families with limited income often have to make difficult decisions and sometimes spending money on these products may not be prioritized. She wanted to do something,” added Jasmine.

Project HOPE Windsor-Essex recently announced the start of a Community Pantry and the mother-daughter duo thought it was the perfect way to help.

After collecting the thousands of donations, Aliya and her younger brother Hazen counted and organized the items.

Project Hope picked up the donation from their home on Tuesday.

“Knowing that because of her efforts, a girl or woman will be able to confidently care for herself and her health means the world to her,” said Jasmine.