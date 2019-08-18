Tecumseh woman named Miss Universe Canada
Alyssa Boston of Tecumseh is crowned Miss Universe Canada in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:40AM EDT
Tecumseh’s Alyssa Boston has won the Miss Universe Canada title.
Boston will now represent Canada at the Miss Universe Pageant later this year.
Silvia Morar of Windsor made it to the Top 10 semifinal.
The pageant was held in Toronto Saturday night with more than 50 contestants participating.
Boston won the Miss World Canada title last year.