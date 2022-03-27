Tecumseh sixth-grader outspells the competition, advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee
An elementary school student from St. Andre Catholic Elementary in Tecumseh has earned an opportunity she never "bee"-lieved would come her way.
"Not even close," said Isabella Cowan when asked if she thought she would be the last speller standing in the 2021-22 WFCU Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.
The competition Sunday saw about 25 students in Windsor-Essex, between grades four and eight, put their spelling skills to the test — all vying for a spot in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
"It was a lot of fun. It was nerve-wracking. But I'm really proud of myself," said Cowan, immediately after her victory.
For Cowan, thoughts of competing on such a renowned stage make her "really excited" but also "very nervous."
"I'm just going to come in with the same mindset I had here. No matter what happens, it doesn't matter as long as I try my best."
This year's event was also a special one, as it marked the return of in-person competition. Last year's regional bee was conducted virtually due to the pandemic.
Also joining Cowan in Washington will be runner-up Zain Malik who told competition host and former CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton he prepared for this event by simply studying words and asking people to test him.
"One page a day," said Malik.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place in June, hosted by children's literary advocate and iconic "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Buron.
Cowan's championship-winning word on Sunday was "edification."
