

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex residents have another chance to vote on the region’s bad roads.

The 15th annual CAA Worst Roads campaign is underway, gathering online opinions from across the province.

Government relations with CAA South Central Ontario Raymond Chan says commuters have until April 26 to nominate the worst road in Ontario.

“We work with ORBA, the Ontario Road Builders Association and they go out, they do a proper assessment of the roads, let us know what is wrong with it, what type of work needs to be done,” says Chan.

Last year, Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was been voted the worst road in the Southwest Region.

Other roads listed in the Top 5 in the southwest in 2018 were: Seminole Street in Windsor, Plank Road in Sarnia, Huron Church Road in Windsor and Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.