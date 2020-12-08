WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a car from a funeral home in Chatham.

Police say Monday around 3:40 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home on William Street.

The car was last seen with Ontario license plates BWNR 790.

Anyone who may have information or know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Constable Dave Miller at davidm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87231.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.