WINDSOR -- Tecumseh residents should be able to apply to have backyard chickens next month.

Council will be asked to give the go-ahead to a two year pilot project allowing urban hens at its next meeting.

If passed, an annual license would cost $25.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, council reviewed the draft by-law.

Applications for the program will be available by the end of February with communications posted online.

Council's next meeting is scheduled at the recreation complex on Feb. 11.