Tecumseh residents can likely apply next month to have urban hens
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:11PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:16PM EST
WINDSOR -- Tecumseh residents should be able to apply to have backyard chickens next month.
Council will be asked to give the go-ahead to a two year pilot project allowing urban hens at its next meeting.
If passed, an annual license would cost $25.
At a meeting Tuesday evening, council reviewed the draft by-law.
Applications for the program will be available by the end of February with communications posted online.
Council's next meeting is scheduled at the recreation complex on Feb. 11.