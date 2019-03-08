

The Ontario government honoured eight individuals for their contributions to their communities and the province and Tecumseh’s Frank Perissinotti is among them.

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario was joined by Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, to hand out the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, which is the province’s second-highest civilian honour.

"I am honoured to invest this year's recipients of the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, all of whom have demonstrated a common devotion to Ontario," said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. "Good citizenship is the foundation of a society that aspires to be resilient. It is fundamentally about how we live together and what we can expect from one another. The civic leadership of these awardees is helping to shape our future as well as our present."

"No child or family should be left behind," said Perissinotti, whose generous community efforts are with a deep sense of compassion and belief in giving back, essential to a well-balanced community.

"Congratulations to the honourees of the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship," said Michael Tibollo, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sport. "These individuals have devoted their time, passion, expertise and efforts to make positive change and a lasting impact in their communities and the province. They stand as model Ontarians who exemplify civic-mindedness, integrity and community leadership."