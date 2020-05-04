WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another mall in Windsor has announced plans to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tecumseh Mall will reopen on Monday for essential stores and services only.

Hours of operation will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday until further notice

Public access will be available only through the mall doors closest to Marshalls and HomeSense.

Tenants are required to practice proper physical distancing and take precautions as per government standards

Schedules will be adjusted to ensure the centre is properly cleaned and maintained

The food court seating area will remain closed. Mall walking will not be permitted

Essential Services to Open:

Shoppers Drug Mart 519-945-2371

Giant Tiger 519-948-5375

LCBO 519-944-4014

Pet Smart 226-221-9527 (Curside Pick-up Only)

TD Canada Trust 519-944-8822

East Side Mario’s 519-945-1800 (Curbside pick-up, take out, delivery)

Smoke and Spice Southern BBQ 519-252-4999 (Take out and Skip The Dishes delivery)

Showcase 519-945-1919

Your Neighborhood Credit Union 519-258-3890

Mall officials are reminding everyone to visit only for essential needs, take personal protective precautions and to practice safe physical distancing.

Devonshire Mall has also reopened stores deemed essential.