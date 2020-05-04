Tecumseh Mall reopens for essential stores
Tecumseh Mall in Windsor, Ont. ( Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor )
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another mall in Windsor has announced plans to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tecumseh Mall will reopen on Monday for essential stores and services only.
Hours of operation will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday until further notice
Public access will be available only through the mall doors closest to Marshalls and HomeSense.
Tenants are required to practice proper physical distancing and take precautions as per government standards
Schedules will be adjusted to ensure the centre is properly cleaned and maintained
The food court seating area will remain closed. Mall walking will not be permitted
Essential Services to Open:
- Shoppers Drug Mart 519-945-2371
- Giant Tiger 519-948-5375
- LCBO 519-944-4014
- Pet Smart 226-221-9527 (Curside Pick-up Only)
- TD Canada Trust 519-944-8822
- East Side Mario’s 519-945-1800 (Curbside pick-up, take out, delivery)
- Smoke and Spice Southern BBQ 519-252-4999 (Take out and Skip The Dishes delivery)
- Showcase 519-945-1919
- Your Neighborhood Credit Union 519-258-3890
Mall officials are reminding everyone to visit only for essential needs, take personal protective precautions and to practice safe physical distancing.
Devonshire Mall has also reopened stores deemed essential.