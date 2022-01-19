Tecumseh driver charged with breath test refusal and careless driving after crash

OPP, Tecumseh Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on Brighton Road at Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (John Lewis / CTV Windsor) OPP, Tecumseh Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on Brighton Road at Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (John Lewis / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories