Tecumseh driver charged with breath test refusal and careless driving after crash

A 44-year-old Tecumseh man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash.

OPP officers, Tecumseh Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on Brighton Road at Riverside Drive on Tuesday at 14:47 p.m.

Upon speaking with one of the drivers, police say it was suspected that they had consumed alcohol.

As the officer was conducting a road side breath test, the driver allegedly failed to provide a suitable breath sample as required.

The Tecumseh man has been charged with the following:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Careless Driving

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on March 15, 2022.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.