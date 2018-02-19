

It’s getting warm in southwestern Ontario for the next few days, unseasonably warm, but the catch is it’s also about to get wet.

Temperatures are climbing about 0 today as rain moves into the region.

The rainfall could accumulate so Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

An appreciable rainfall is on the way Monday afternoon, the agency says.

The initial band of rain from an area of thunderstorms that has since weakened is approaching from northern Indiana and Ohio.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimeters of rain are possible from this band as it moves through portions of southwestern Ontario Monday. It will taper off in the afternoon followed by another round of showers Monday evening with some additional rainfall.

The agency says the pooling of water on roads and possible marginal flooding may be expected in poorly drained areas.

From Windsor through London, 20 mm is possible by Tuesday morning, with another 5mm forecasted on Tuesday. Wednesday is also calling for showers.

Meanwhile on Tuesday temperatures are expected to soar to 15 degrees. Environment Canada says the temperature is more typical of April than February.

In London the record high for February 20 is 11 degrees, while in Windsor it is 14, so Tuesday is likely to be record setting if forecasts hold true.

While temperatures will level back off by Thursday, they are still expected to be above 0 through the weekend.