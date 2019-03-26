

CTV Windsor





Talks will resume Wednesday morning in an effort to end the strike by 86 public health nurses in Windsor-Essex.

Theresa Marentette, the CEO and Chief Nursing Officer of Windsor Essex Health County Unit, released a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said “yesterday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit received a request from ONA Local 8 to return to the bargaining table. We have accepted their invitation and have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow morning. We will continue to work toward a deal that is fair and reasonable for both public health nurses and the residents of Windsor-Essex County.”

The 86 nurse practioners, registered practical nurses and public health nurses went on strike March 8 to demand more money after rejecting the agency’s final contract offer. They have been working without a contract since March 31, 2018.

The health unit offices in Windsor, Leamington, and Essex remain open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. But residents have been warned to expect service delays and a number of programs are cancelled, including the healthy schools program as well as breastfeeding, sexual health and family planning clinics.