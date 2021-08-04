WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says no beaches are closed this week, but swimming is not recommended at two local beaches due to high bacteria counts.

Beach warnings have been issued for Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach.

WECHU says swimming isn’t recommended at those beaches due to high E.coli levels collected during the health unit’s weekly sampling on Tuesday.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at nine public beaches at least once each week from June to September to make sure that the bacterial counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday, but with the holiday this week samples were collected Tuesday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Water quality can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels.