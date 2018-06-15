

Two people have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a house, stole keys and then made off with the car.

Officers were called to a home in the 5400 block of Joinville Avenue for a break and enter report on Wednesday.

The complainant told police they noticed a window and a front door wide open. They also found that a car key was missing and someone had stolen their vehicle.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Property Crime Unit spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers converged on the vehicle and placed the two occupants under arrest, a man and a woman.

Both were also found to be breaching conditions not to associate with one another.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a quantity of property including a key fob which was reported in a previous break and enter where two vehicles were stolen.

Investigation also revealed that the man was wanted for previous break and enter investigations.

Police say on May 18, the suspect attempted to gain entry into a residence in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive East. The house was equipped with video surveillance and an intercom which is connected to their cell phone and the complainant was notified.

They watched the suspect through the live video feed and spoke to the suspect through the intercom. The suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect through the video surveillance.

The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a break and enter on May 24 at a residence in the 1500 block of Central.

The Property Crime Unit continues to investigate and more charges are anticipated.

Bradley Walker, 29, from Windsor, is charged with, break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5000, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, attempt break and enter, and breach of recognizance.

Robyn Evon, 30, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.