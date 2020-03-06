WINDSOR, ONT -- Provincial police have made an arrest in the arson at the Tecumseh Wineology location.

Joseph Hanlon, 30, of Essex has been arrested and is facing four charges in relation to the arson.

An investigation between the Ontario Fire Marshall and police determined that the March 2 fire was intentionally set.

At the time of the fire investigators found multiple locations of where the fire may have been set, including three inside and two at the back of the restaurant.

The fire at the Tecumseh location came 11 days after a fire destroyed the Wineology location in Windsor, however that fire was deemed accidental.

Hanlon is charged with the following offences: