WINDSOR, ONT -- Provincial police have released images of a suspect they believe is involved in the arson at the Tecumseh Wineology location.

An investigation between the Ontario Fire Marshall and police has determined that the March 2 fire was intentionally set.

At the time of the fire investigators found multiple locations of where the fire may have been set, including three inside and two at the back of the restaurant.

Damage was set at $50,000.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photos they are asked to contact OPP.

The fire at the Tecumseh location came 11 days after a fire destroyed the Wineology location in Windsor, however that fire was deemed accidental.

Damage in that fire was set at $700,000.