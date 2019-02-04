Super Bowl babies given football cocoons in Windsor
Windsor Regional Hospital welcomed four Super Bowl babies.
The hospital gave newborns Abiya, Macsen, Noah and William-Karim special football cocoons.
All the babies were born on Sunday, the same day the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams.
This is the fifth year the hospital has handed out the Super Bowl cocoons.