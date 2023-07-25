Sunwing to offer direct flights to Mexico and Cuba this winter
Sunwing released its schedule for the weekend vacation season with a few opportunities to escape the cold once it arrives.
Sunwing will fly direct to Cancun on Mondays, Cayo Coco on Tuesdays, Cayo Santa Maria on Wednesdays and Veradero, Cuba on Thursdays from the Windsor International Airport.
Flights to Veradero will start on Nov. 16 while the others begin in December.
Airport president and CEO Mark Galvin told AM800 the flights are being offered four days a week.
“They enjoyed a great season here last year and coming back with a robust schedule," he says.
Galvin added it’s a busy time at the airport with many itching to get away.
"There's lots of people traveling, lots of pent-up demand and we saw it last winter and looking forward to another season of giving everyone a choice of where to fly right from their hometown airport," Galvin said on AM800’s The Morning Drive.
Each location has a different end day, with the last departure heading to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba on April 10.
