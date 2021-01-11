WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect a sunny start to the week with mostly seasonal temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster predicts a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 0 Celsius. A cool start with a wind chill of -11C in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 kilometres per hour early Monday afternoon.

A few clouds are in the forecast for Monday night. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. A low of -5C is expected with a wind chill near -11C.

The average high for this time of year is -0.9 C and the average low is -8C.

As for Tuesday, Environment Canada says it will be overcast. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -1C. Wind chill near -9C. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of -2C.