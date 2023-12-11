WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunny and warm week ahead for Windsor-Essex

    (Source: Mark Hewer) (Source: Mark Hewer)

    Temperatures in Windsor-Essex will surpass the normal high for this time of year.

    Flurries on Monday with the wind chill making it feel like -9 C but things start to warm up headed into Tuesday with a high of 6 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 2 C.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

    Monday Night: Clearing. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.

    Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

