Sunny and warm week ahead for Windsor-Essex

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex will surpass the normal high for this time of year.

Flurries on Monday with the wind chill making it feel like -9 C but things start to warm up headed into Tuesday with a high of 6 C.

The normal high for this time of year is around 2 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Monday Night: Clearing. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.