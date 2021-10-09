Students from four Windsor-Essex schools sent home for possible COVID-19 exposure

Windsor, Ont. -

On Friday, two of the largest school boards in Windsor-Essex sent more students home because of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A full list of cases in Windsor-Essex schools can be seen on the CTV News School Tracker.

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board:

At St. Anne French Immersion Elementary School on Monmouth Road, two classes of students and one bus cohort have been dismissed because of two confirmed cases of COVID-19

In Amherst burg at Stella Maris Elementary, two classes of students and one bus cohort have been dismissed because of two confirmed cases at the school.

Holy Name Catholic Elementary school in Essex has had one class recently dismissed because of one confirmed case in the school.

According to the WECHU website, there is one school in the Catholic board currently in outbreak after cases were reported at St. Andrew French Immersion School in Tecumseh on Sept. 27.

Greater Essex County District School Board:

There is one confirmed case of COVID in a student at Central Public School.

The GECDSB does not release details about how many class or bus cohorts have been dismissed as a result.

There is one school outbreak in the public board, at Sandwich West Public School, it was reported on September 30.

School officials say they have reached out to all staff and students affected by the potential exposures.