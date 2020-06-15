WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor city council will be debating the Streetcar 351 project at the Celestial Beacon site at Monday night’s council meeting.

Monday’s vote is expected to be on the approval for the location that some have raised concerns about.

For the most part Mayor Drew Dilkens feels there is widespread support for the $7-million project.

“There are folks, of course, who live across the street who don’t want any change to their view, and I respect that,” said Dilkens while speaking to CTV News last week.

But some residents also expressed concerns over the process for how the location was chosen.

Council will be discussing this issue at Monday’s meeting, if approved construction will begin in the spring of 2021.

With files from CTV's Rich Garton.