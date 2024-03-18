WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Strange wake-up call for Tweedsmuir residents

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Residents of a home on Tweedsmuir had a scary wake-up call Saturday morning.

    According to police, the people woke up in the early morning hours to find a young man sitting in a bedroom in their house.

    The youth was removed from the home and a fight broke out, continuing to fight until police arrived.

    A Chatham youth was arrested and taken into custody. The person was later released to his parents and given a future court date.

