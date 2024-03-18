Strange wake-up call for Tweedsmuir residents
Residents of a home on Tweedsmuir had a scary wake-up call Saturday morning.
According to police, the people woke up in the early morning hours to find a young man sitting in a bedroom in their house.
The youth was removed from the home and a fight broke out, continuing to fight until police arrived.
A Chatham youth was arrested and taken into custody. The person was later released to his parents and given a future court date.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New What to do when things go wrong: Advice from class-action lawyers to consumers in Canada
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
NEW Can't sleep without your partner? Here's what to do about it
Sleep divorces are a recent trend, but what if you have trouble sleeping without your partner? Here's why that happens and what you can do.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Exclusive: Former Mountie William Majcher, accused of being an agent for China, says he's a 'patriot not a traitor'
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Commenting on Navalny's death for first time, Putin says he supported prisoner swap for his foe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.
Irish names you're probably saying wrong and how to pronounce them
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
City councillor joins race for federal Conservative nomination in London West
Coun. Steve Lehman wants to represent the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in the riding of London West. Lehman has represented Ward 8 on city council since 2018.
-
York Street road closure starts Monday
York Street will be closed between Talbot Street and Richmond Street so a crane can be removed and taken to a new development area.
Barrie
-
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
-
St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated
Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.
-
Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered
A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake launches second community egg fundraiser just in time for Easter
The Harvest Kitchen and Elliot Lake Intermediate School have teamed up again to sell eggs to raise funds to support food security in their community.
-
Creator of transgender flag shares her story during Sault visit
A nationwide tour heralding the importance of visibility among the transgender community kicked off last week in northern Ontario.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's historic Chinatown faces growing pains as residents see neighbourhood changing
One of Ottawa’s oldest neighborhoods is grappling with its future, as it sees an increase in vacant businesses and changes to the community.
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
Toronto
-
Bears are coming out of hibernation in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
-
Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.
-
'Devastating loss for everyone': Fire destroys historic Toronto Islands clubhouse and café
A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians, and visitors reeling.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun at 199th parade
The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers
Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary
A warm and sunny Sunday brought out the crowds to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, whether they were Irish or not.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Free Edmonton art exhibit explores 'playful perspective' of miniatures
A free fun-size art exhibit is inviting Edmontonians to look at the small things in a big way.
Regina
-
U of R men's curling team return home with gold medals
The University of Regina men’s curling team received a warm welcome as they returned home from Fredericton with some gold medals.
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
-
Big White gives warning after skiers trigger large avalanche
A ski resort in B.C.’s Okanagan is warning visitors to stay within its boundaries after skiers triggered a large avalanche over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
Atlantic
-
Poilievre makes campaign-style stop in Halifax, calls on Trudeau to 'Axe the Tax'
'Axe the Tax' was the rallying cry at a Halifax rally on Sunday, where Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre drummed up support among more than a thousand people who packed into a ballroom at Halifax hotel.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Man, 59, facing charges following crash in Amherst: police
A 59-year-old man is facing charges after a crash in the South Albion Street area of Amherst, N.S., on Friday.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.