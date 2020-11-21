WINDSOR, ONT. -- The region's very first reverse drive-thru Santa Claus parade kicks off in Kingsville Saturday evening.

The new event includes floats, musical performances, inflatables and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Volunteers revamped each of their floats long before the idea was given the green light.

Revelers must sign in at Kingsville District High School before they can drive through the parade which wraps up at 9 p.m.