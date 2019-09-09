

CTV Windsor





Officials at St. Clair College say the construction of the new $23-million sports park is on schedule.

Vice President of Campus Development, Ron Seguin, says the ground is being prepared for turf which is expected to be installed within the next three weeks.

"When you can see the development it's the buzz around campus right now because it's going to change student life," says Seguin. "It's going to change opportunities for students, and again when it was a dream for so long and finally seeing it happening, it's a good feeling."

Once complete, the soccer stadium will have seating for 1,500 fans and they will be treated to a visual experience with the area's first video scoreboard.

Construction of the Zekelman Tennis facility, with four indoor courts, is set to begin in two weeks and the softball diamond will follow next month.

The completion date for the sports park is set for March 31.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 2020.