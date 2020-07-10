LONDON, ONT -- The Town of Essex is reopening its three splash pads Friday as the region continues to feel the heat.

Town of Essex splash pads in Essex Centre, Harrow, and Colchester, will reopen for regular hours (9am to 9pm).

Anyone using the splash pads will be required to follow physical distancing as recommended by public health officials.

Each splash pad location will include new hand sanitizing stations.

The Colchester splash pad will be monitored on weekends to remind users to comply with physical distancing.

Prior to reopening, all Town of Essex splash pads were inspected by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to ensure compliance with local guidelines.