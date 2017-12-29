

CTV Windsor





A quick response by the firefighters potentially saved a Wallaceburg townhouse from a colossal damage.

Officials say firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other areas of a home at unit 13 of 200 Westcourt Blvd. in Wallaceburg early Friday morning.

Firefighters were also able to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit. There were no injuries reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire originated in the basement area and is considered accidental.

Assistant Fire Chief Bob Davidson pegs damage at $70,000 and says the value of property saved is $140,000.

Firefighters are encouraging residents to take precautions. Residents should have home escape plans, install smoke alarms and establish a safe smoking zone around the house.