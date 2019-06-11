

Windsor police say a speeder was busted going 96 kilometres over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.

On Monday around 5:45 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Enforcement Unit was monitoring the speed of vehicles travelling west on E.C. Row.

Police say a 2013 white Audi appeared to be travelling significantly faster than the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

With the use of a speed detection device, the officer confirmed the vehicle was travelling 196 km/hr.

As a result, a 24-year-old man from Windsor is charged with performing a stunt on a highway - speeding.

In addition to the charge, the vehicle is impounded for seven days and his driver's licence was seized.

Any person driving in excess of 50 km/h over a posted limit is considered to be stunt driving under the provisions of the Highway Traffic Act and could face serious sanctions including an immediate seven-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment at the roadside.

If convicted, fines range from $2,000 to $10,000.

Courts can impose a driver licence suspension of up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years.

Windsor police encourage anyone who identifies problematic traffic issues or behaviours to submit a report. You can submit a report through our community-driven Road Watch program by following this link: https://www.police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Traffic-Complaints.aspx

If you witness driving behaviour that you believe requires immediate emergency response, call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.