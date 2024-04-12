Special weather statement remains in effect for the region

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remain under a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall and strong winds.

According to Environment Canada, periods of rain will continue through tonight with the risk of thunderstorms tonight.

For areas that receive thunderstorms, rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm locally by Friday morning.

Rain is expected to taper to showers on Friday morning.

Northwesterly winds will intensify in behind the system Friday afternoon into Friday night with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Periods of rain. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 80 this afternoon. Temperature steady near 8.

Friday Night: Periods of rain ending this evening then clearing. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 60 after midnight. Low plus 5.

Saturday: Sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday: Sunny. High 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.