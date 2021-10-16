Southpoint Drift creates lane for drivers who love stunt driving

Windsor, Ont. -

Southpoint Drift has created a lane for drivers to take the love of stunt driving to the track as a recognized sport.

"About a month and a half ago it was just an idea," said Andrew Schooley, who started the group along with Fabio Faustino. They created a social media page which quickly caught on.

The duo decided to put together a demonstration day today at the Point Pelee Karting Club. Over two hundred fans showed up to watch about 40 drivers drift along the track with smoking tires. Drifting is a technique that sees a driver oversteer at the start of a turn and drift into a complete turn.

Based on today’s success Southpoint Drift is looking forward to hosting more events next season and putting the sport in gear in the Windsor-Essex region.

"We had such a great turnout, why not right? Southwestern Ontario has been lacking an event like this for quite some time. There’s a lot of this going on up in Toronto but not so much down here so we kinda saw an opportunity to make the sport big around here."