Southern Footprints helping solve crime with run through Point Pelee

Just like solving crime, running a long race can take time and dedication, according to organizers of the Southern Footprints race.

Dave Campbell hopes to do both, with proceeds of their event going to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers.

The run takes place at the scenic Point Pelee National Park near Leamington on Sunday April 21. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 18.

Campbell says he expects about 400 participants.

“We want to really support the cause because we believe in solving crime,” says Campbell.

There's a children 1-km race for kids and a Mascot Race. In addition, runners can compete in 5K, 10K or 15K races.

“When you're a sprinter, you want to do a 5k. If you’re training for something else, you do the 10 and if you're serious about training for a half marathon, you do the 15k,” says Campbell.

There’s plenty of natural scenery to explore along the running path. A portion of the race is on the road and a portion is on a trail through the woods.

“You start on a road, that's the 400 people spread out. Then you turn down by the tower and you run right down by the lake. Then you get to turn into a little sand just to make sure that you're not too comfortable. Then we go back on the road,” he says.

The Southern Footprints race started 22 years ago.

"There was a lot of the lady OPP runners ran about 20 years ago. They said to me, we've got an idea. We've got a deal for you. They are unbelievable. They get the mascots ready for the mascot race, which the kids just going nuts over. It's probably one of the neatest things about our race."

More information about the event and registration is available online.