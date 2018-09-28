

CTV Windsor





Participating veterinarians of the Essex County Veterinary Association are joining World Rabies Day activities by offering three low-cost rabies vaccine clinics.

World Rabies Day is a global campaign to help prevent the spread of rabies, the world’s most fatal disease. This year’s theme is Rabies: Share the message. Save a life.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says by educating and speaking to others about prevention, they can all play a role in keeping people and animals safe from this disease. In 2017, 149 animals tested positive for rabies in Ontario.



The clinics are open to all cats and dogs three months of age and older. Animals must be in good health and not vaccinated within the last year. Only rabies vaccine will be offered.



Animals must be leashed or contained. The cost is $30 per animal, cash only.



Date: Saturday, September 29, 2018



Clinic details:

1. Ambassador Animal Hospital, 1345 Tecumseh Rd. West, Windsor, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. Harrow Animal Hospital, 110 King St. West, Harrow, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3. Town and Country Animal Clinic, 2055 Sandwich West Parkway, LaSalle, 8 a.m. to 12 noon



Rabies is a fatal, viral disease spread by the saliva of an infected animal such as a dog, cat, fox, raccoon, bat, livestock, etc. Saliva can enter the body through a bite or scratch.

“Owners of dogs and cats are required by law to vaccinate their pets against rabies and vaccinating pets is an important way to prevent the spread of this disease,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex Count Health Unit.