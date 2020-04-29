WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. -- Some Detroit city employees will be going back to work next week under the mayor's plan to reboot the city's economy that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Tuesday that about 200 workers primarily engaged in grass cutting will return to work.

He says each worker will be tested for COVID-19 before Monday, and they will undergo temperature checks every morning.

Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees won't be allowed on job sites.

As of Tuesday, 8,823 people in Detroit have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 987 have died.