ROYAL OAK, MICH. -- A Michigan health care system has announced temporary layoffs and permanent job cuts as its operations lose money following a shift in services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaumont Health says Tuesday that in addition to the 2,475 layoffs and 450 position cuts, top executives will take pay reductions of up to 45%.

Chief Executive John Fox's base pay will be cut 70%.

Hospitals and health care systems saw a massive rush of COVID-19 patients over the past month or so to emergency rooms and intensive care centres as the virus rumbled through the United States.

Some hospital units not dedicated to treating virus patients have been closed or have seen services severely cut back.