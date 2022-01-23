Snow covers Windsor-Essex, more flurries expected this week

It finally snowed in Windsor after the region was excluded from the wintry blast that gripped much of Ontario last week.

The snow is not going anywhere either, according to Environment Canada. The region can expect light snow until about noon on Sunday then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of more flurries, about 2 to 4 cm.

Winds are moving north at about 20 km/h and are expected to become light late in the afternoon. Sunday has a high of -5 C and a wind chill near -14 C.

Sunday evening will see partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening, and a wind chill of -21 C overnight.

By Monday, more snow is expected beginning in the morning amounting to 5 cm with a high of -4 C and a wind chill of -20 C in the morning and -9 C in the afternoon with more flurries at night and a low of -14 C.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the week ahead: