Smoke fills sky as Kingsville fire crews work to put out blaze

Large smoke clouds could be seen emitting from a structure fire in Kingsville Tuesday afternoon.

Residents looked on as firefighters worked to put out the blaze which broke out around 3 p.m. at a building on Lakeview Avenue.

Photos from the scene show flames on the building’s roof and smoke filling the sky.

Firefighters are still on scene working to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews on scene of a structure fire in Kingsville, Ont. on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. (Submitted by William Mitchell)