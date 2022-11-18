Smoke alarms help Wheatley resident escape fire

Chatham-Kent fire officials say working smoke alarms helped a Wheatley resident escape a fire.

Crews arrived at a home on Elm Street in Wheatley around 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Flames were visible coming from the rear.

Crews asked for extra assistance and they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The homeowner escaped without injury, but the fire caused $175,000 in damage.