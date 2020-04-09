WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, including 18 new cases.

There have been 1,940 people tested in Windsor-Essex and 275 tests are pending.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr.Wajid Ahmed outlined data collected for COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

Where are we headed?

Ahmed says there’s a slight flattening of the curve in Windsor-Essex, which is encouraging, but doesn’t mean residents can ease up on the precautions.

“A slight improvement, but again I would caution not to read too much into it because we need to see a trend for a longer period of time before we can comment on the steady increase in daily case count,” says Ahmed.

The cases were doubling at less than two days, but now they are doubling at a rate more than two days.

“It’s not the time right now to relax,” says Ahmed. “It’s time to make sure that we are following through.”

The death count remains at seven people. Four deaths have been at long-term care homes.

There are seven outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Out of the 262 cases, 13 people have recovered.

Stay home this Easter

With Easter weekend almost here, Ahmed is urging residents to maintain physical distancing and avoid the temptation of getting together with extended family.

“The best way to do it is staying home and not getting together with people you don’t live with,” says Ahmed.