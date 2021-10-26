Sky Zone Trampoline Park added to COVID-19 possible exposure list

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a local trampoline park.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 7654 Tecumseh Rd E has been added to the list.

Anyone who visited the location on Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.

WECHU removes locations from the list after 14 days from last exposure date.