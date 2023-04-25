Six alleged impaired drivers charged in Essex County

Essex County OPP have arrested six drivers over the weekend with alcohol-related driving offences.

On Saturday around 2:17 a.m., an officer from the Tecumseh Detachment was on patrol when they observed a vehicle driving erratically on Tecumseh Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

Police say upon speaking to the driver, the officer say they observed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

.As a result, a 23-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 3, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Saturday at 2:55 a.m., an officer from the Leamington Detachment was on patrol when they initiated a traffic stop on Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Police say upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. An Approved Screening Device was used, and the driver was arrested, and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 43-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC S.320.14(1)(b),

· Drive motor vehicle - no licence HTA S.32(1),

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor LLCA S.42(1)(a),

· Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available CCA S.2017 12(1).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 4, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Saturday at 5:22 a.m. a member of the public called 911 to report a vehicle stopped in a live lane on County Road 2 near County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

Officers located the vehicle and say they determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 24-year-old Lakeshore resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol CC S.320.14(1)(a),

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC S.320.14(1)(b).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 16, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Sunday at 2:19 a.m., an officer was on patrol when they observed a vehicle driving aggressively on Erie Street North in Leamington. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer says they observed signs of alcohol consumption. An Approved Screening Device was used, and the driver was arrested, and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old Tecumseh resident was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC S.320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 11, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Sunday at 2:36 a.m., officers from the Tecumseh Detachment were on patrol on in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh.

Officers observed a male enter a vehicle and attempt to drive away. Officers were concerned the driver had consumed alcohol; the driver was arrested.

As a result, a 45-year-old Windsor resident was charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol CC S.320.14(1)(a),

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand CC 320.15(1),

· Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a) (Two Counts)

· Assault a Peace Officer CC 270(1)(a) (Two Counts)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 11, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Monday at 2:44 a.m., a member of the public called 911 to report a vehicle stopped in a live lane on County Road 22 near Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

Officers located the vehicle and say they determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 30-year-old Tecumseh resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol CC S.320.14(1)(a),

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC S.320.14(1)(b).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 12, 2023, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.