SIU seeks witnesses to Kingsville crash involving driving fleeing OPP

Location where collision took place in Kingsville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: SIU) Location where collision took place in Kingsville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: SIU)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB

As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver