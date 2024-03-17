WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Single digit temperatures, risk of flurries in store for Windsor

    Reflections are seen in the waters off Peche Island in this viewer-submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer) Reflections are seen in the waters off Peche Island in this viewer-submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Old Man Winter isn’t done with Windsor quite yet, with the possibility of flurries in the forecast in the final stretch to the official start of spring.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor’s St. Patrick’s Day forecast might be lacking the luck of the Irish, as mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are possible. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but the daytime high will reach 5 C.

    Sunday evening will see partly cloudy skies, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, while the overnight low will dip down to – 3 C, and feeling like – 9 overnight with the wind chill.

    Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers will continue, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. The daytime high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 9 in the morning.

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High 5 C. UV index 3 or moderate

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Low – 3 C. Wind chill – 9 overnight

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High 4 C. Wind chill – 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C

    Friday: Cloudy. High 2 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C. 

