Single digit temperatures, risk of flurries in store for Windsor
Old Man Winter isn’t done with Windsor quite yet, with the possibility of flurries in the forecast in the final stretch to the official start of spring.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor’s St. Patrick’s Day forecast might be lacking the luck of the Irish, as mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are possible. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but the daytime high will reach 5 C.
Sunday evening will see partly cloudy skies, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, while the overnight low will dip down to – 3 C, and feeling like – 9 overnight with the wind chill.
Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers will continue, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. The daytime high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 9 in the morning.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High 5 C. UV index 3 or moderate
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Low – 3 C. Wind chill – 9 overnight
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High 4 C. Wind chill – 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C
Friday: Cloudy. High 2 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin is poised to extend his rule in highly orchestrated vote even as Russians quietly protest
Russians crowded outside polling stations at midday Sunday on the last day of a presidential election, apparently heeding an opposition call to protest against President Vladimir Putin in a vote that offered them no real alternatives.
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Daily temperature records broken in Alberta, B.C., Yukon, Environment Canada reports
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
'Keep it going': Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point streak record
Easton Cowan is now the London Knights all-time franchise leader when it comes to points in consecutive games.
-
Dundas Street lane restrictions to begin for East London Link project
A heads up for drivers beginning on Monday, as work on the East London Link project will result in lane restrictions on a section of Dundas Street which is expected to last until the end of the year.
Barrie
-
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
-
St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated
Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.
-
Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered
A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake launches second community egg fundraiser just in time for Easter
The Harvest Kitchen and Elliot Lake Intermediate School have teamed up again to sell eggs to raise funds to support food security in their community.
-
Creator of transgender flag shares her story during Sault visit
A nationwide tour heralding the importance of visibility among the transgender community kicked off last week in northern Ontario.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Ottawa
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
'Deeply saddened': Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed by large fire
A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians and visitors reeling.
-
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun at 199th parade
The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers
Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
-
Wranglers fall to Eagles in Colorado 3-1 to split weekend series
After an exciting shootout win Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers went hunting for a weekend sweep Saturday in Colorado.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Man dies after truck crashed into power poles Friday night
A man is dead after his truck hit two power poles on Parsons Road in south Edmonton Friday night.
-
Daily temperature records broken in Alberta, B.C., Yukon, Environment Canada reports
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
Regina
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
This house in Regina has several hand-made leprechauns on its front yard
One yard in Regina is showing off some art for St. Patrick's Day.
-
Public inquest into death of man in Moose Jaw police custody set for April
A public inquest into the death of a man in Moose Jaw police custody is set for mid-April.
Vancouver
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
Wildfire discovered on Sea to Sky Sunday declared out: BCWS
A wildfire that was burning in the Lower Mainland on Sunday has been put out, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
Atlantic
-
"Migrant Spring" campaign calls for equal rights for migrant workers
Officials are calling on the Prime Minister and Immigration Minister to ensure all documented and undocumented migrant workers are granted equal rights and status.
-
Poilievre makes campaign-style stop in Halifax, calls on Trudeau to 'Axe the Tax'
'Axe the Tax' was the rallying cry at a Halifax rally on Sunday, where Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre drummed up support among more than a thousand people who packed into a ballroom at Halifax hotel.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.