

CTV Windsor





The people behind the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market are anticipating the busiest season yet.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative and the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association opened the farmers' market on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the opening of the 23-week market on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane.

There were more than 40 vendors on opening day and roughly 50 are expected each day the market is open every Saturday at 8.a.m until Oct. 26. They will sell produce, hot food, even artisanal products.

“The market supports and enhances the development of the local food and artisan industry, promotes sustainable food choices and healthy eating, and contributes positively to a vibrant and convivial atmosphere in the city centre,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans.

In addition to the return of the Kids Corner, funded through the City of Windsor's Arts, Culture, and Heritage Fund grant, there’s also a 15-week series of cooking demonstrations, titled the ‘Chef’s Table.’

The series will feature 15 local chefs from some of Windsor's favourite restaurants, presenting market patrons with free cooking demos using local, seasonal produce.

“Every year, the DWFM brings thousands of residents to the downtown and this year is no exception," says Sarah Cipkar, the co-chair of the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Committee and community coordinator at the DWCC.

More information and vendor listings, please visit www.dwfm.ca.