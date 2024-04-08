Sex offences trial of former Windsor high school teacher nearing conclusion
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.
Warning: contains graphic content.
Turgeon is a former religion, civics and careers and drama teacher at Catholic Central High (CCH) who taught both complainants.
Turgeon is charged with making sexually explicit material available to minors, sexual exploitation, communicating with a minor and possessing/accessing/making child pornography.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Both complainants testified last week in the first week of the trial.
While their situations are different, both told the jury Turgeon sent them sexually explicit photos or videos and engaged in sexually explicit conversations while they were under age 18.
Monday, Windsor Police Detective Rob Hanna testified.
He walked the jury through the data obtained from Turgeon’s phone.
The data indicated Turgeon and the complainants shared contacts around the time of the predicate offences. The data does not indicate what was shared.
Hanna admitted on cross-examination he never examined the data from the phones of both complainants.
“I didn’t find an investigative necessity to do that,” Hanna told defence lawyer Dean Embry.
At the conclusion of Det. Hanna’s evidence, Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance told Justice Brian Dube he was done calling evidence in the trial.
The defence then told the judge they would not be calling any evidence.
Over the next two days, Justice Dube told the jury he will be in discussions with the lawyers on the legal issues in preparation for his charge.
Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning, followed by Justice Dube’s charge to the jury and then deliberations will begin.
