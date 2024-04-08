WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sex offences trial of former Windsor high school teacher nearing conclusion

    File photo of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov.19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov.19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.

    Warning: contains graphic content.

    Turgeon is a former religion, civics and careers and drama teacher at Catholic Central High (CCH) who taught both complainants.

    Turgeon is charged with making sexually explicit material available to minors, sexual exploitation, communicating with a minor and possessing/accessing/making child pornography.

    None of the allegations have been proven in court.

    Both complainants testified last week in the first week of the trial.

    While their situations are different, both told the jury Turgeon sent them sexually explicit photos or videos and engaged in sexually explicit conversations while they were under age 18.

    Monday, Windsor Police Detective Rob Hanna testified.

    He walked the jury through the data obtained from Turgeon’s phone.

    The data indicated Turgeon and the complainants shared contacts around the time of the predicate offences. The data does not indicate what was shared.

    Hanna admitted on cross-examination he never examined the data from the phones of both complainants.

    “I didn’t find an investigative necessity to do that,” Hanna told defence lawyer Dean Embry.

    At the conclusion of Det. Hanna’s evidence, Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance told Justice Brian Dube he was done calling evidence in the trial.

    The defence then told the judge they would not be calling any evidence.

    Over the next two days, Justice Dube told the jury he will be in discussions with the lawyers on the legal issues in preparation for his charge.

    Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning, followed by Justice Dube’s charge to the jury and then deliberations will begin.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News