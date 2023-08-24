Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Windsor-Essex

A severe thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning remain in effect for the Windsor-Essex region.

According to Environment Canada, significant rainfall with showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday morning. The majority of rainfall is expected to have come down Wednesday night.

Some areas that were hit by several rounds of thunderstorms may have been slammed with more than 100 mm of rain.

Showers are expected to come to an end in the morning, the high for the day may reach 30C with a humidex of 42.

The forecaster says conditions are also favourable for “dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain” in the evening.

Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight, with some potential hazards as wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel to toonie sized hail and near zero visibility in rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada warns.

The storms are expected to end after midnight.