Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor-Essex-Leamington County
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex-Leamington County late Thursday evening.
According to Environment Canada, the storm was stationary and hazards included torrential rainfall of between 50 to 100mm.
Earlier Thursday evening, the Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for Essex, Kingville and Leamington ahead of the severe thunderstorm.
Windsor's forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 16.
Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo
One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.
What you can do to help mitigate shortages of fever and pain relievers
Pharmacists and health care professionals are asking the public to only buy what they need and to be up to date on all their essential immunization shots to help with Tylenol, Advil shortages.
Ontario ICU closed for a month has no date set to reopen
A month after an Ontario intensive care unit temporarily closed due to a “significant staff shortage,” the hospital has no timeline for when the ICU will re-open its doors.
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
Closed-door national security committee of parliamentarians reviewing spyware use
Parliament's top-secret national security committee is launching a review into federal agencies' ability to intercept private communications, on the heels of the RCMP revealing it has been using spyware as part of major investigations, for decades.
Kitchener
-
Seniors worry proposed legislation will separate them from loved ones
The Ontario government’s solution for healthcare at long-term care homes is raising some concerns locally.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
-
More closures along highway 401 near Cambridge expected next week
Another construction project along the 401 near Cambridge could impact commuters as temporary closures alternate between the eastbound and westbound lanes on the highway at Hespeler Road.
London
-
Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address.
-
Family and friends remember hit-and-run victim
Kevin Walsh was a larger than life personality that lived life to the fullest, his friends say. But, that life came to an abrupt end on July 19 when Walsh, his wife, and their two friends were struck by a passing motorist on a quiet street in Eugenia, Ont.
-
Why London police may no longer be responding to noise complaints
A joint pilot project between city hall and London police will see municipal by-law officers respond to most noise complaints. During the final quarter of 2022, an eight-member team of municipal noise and parking enforcement officers will respond to noise complaints 24/7.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 sends two to hospital
One person was airlifted to hospital, and another person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 Thursday afternoon.
-
Former boyfriend accused in disappearance of missing woman seeks bail
Mohamad Lilo is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and kidnapping related to the disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri; who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 12.
-
Barrie hospital offers training program for future doctors
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is welcoming a group of nine new residents starting their final two years of medical training as the push for new doctors continues.
Northern Ontario
-
Ramsey Lake residents concerned by nearby encampment
Many homeless encampments are springing up around Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. MPP begs province to stop the closure remote community's only health care option
With another small northern Ontario community set to lose its only health care provider at the end of the month, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is begging the province for help.
-
North Bay armed robbery suspect arrested
A 26-year-old from London, Ont., accused of armed robbery involving a firearm in North Bay on July 26 has been arrested in southern Ontario, police say.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Canada Post halts mail delivery in rural Ottawa because mailboxes are too short
Canada Post says it will no longer deliver mail to homes on Constance Lake Road near Dunrobin because the mailboxes are too short.
-
Ottawa asks for funding for 42 new paramedics to address hospital offload delays
Mayor Jim Watson has sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones requesting funding for new paramedics, and asking Ontario to recognize offload delays in hospital emergency departments as a "public safety risk."
Toronto
-
This is where home prices are holding steady or still going up in Ontario
House prices in sought-after areas in Ontario continue to hold steady and even increase, according to a new report.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mimico
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mimico.
Montreal
-
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection
A case of alleged domestic violence has left two people dead and one injured late Wednesday night in a residential town in the Laurentians. Police discovered the body of a woman in her 30s, and 42-year-old man in a car in critical condition, who later died
Atlantic
-
Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
-
City stepping up security at Halifax Public Gardens after dozens of trees damaged
The historic Public Gardens in Halifax will soon have some new features never seen before in its more than 150-year history – extra security.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to welcome influx of Afghan refugees
Manitoba is getting ready to welcome an influx of Afghan refugees.
-
What Manitoba's minimum wage will be increasing to this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall. This increase will leave Manitoba with the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, according to the Retail Council of Canada – followed by Saskatchewan's expected increase to $13 per hour.
-
'We'll have more coming': Premier considers rebate cheques to help with inflation
Manitobans could be receiving more rebate cheques from the provincial government to help deal with rising inflation costs.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought after deadly early morning shooting in Evergreen
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
-
3 store employees hurt after truck crashes into Calgary Co-op
Roads are closed around the midtown Co-op after a truck crashed into the west side of the store Thursday afternoon.
-
'Delay and mistrust': Errors made in internal investigation of Sean Chu
The Calgary Police Commission admits errors were made during the internal handling of allegations of sexual assault made against Calgary councillor Sean Chu when he was a police officer.
Edmonton
-
'Not sustainable': Edmonton Public worries school staff hiring being funded by reserves, not provincial support
While the province is promising schools will be staffed with hundreds of more teachers and support staff this upcoming school year, the Alberta Teachers' Association and school boards believe that commitment falls short.
-
'I don't feel safe': Edmonton SafeWalk program hopes to expand to other parts of the city
A northeast Edmonton program helping women feel more secure while walking hopes to expand to other neighbourhoods in the city.
-
Serious crash causes traffic delays on Highway 2 in northern Alberta
Emergency crews are currently on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 near Range Road 60 and Range Road 60 just north of Sexsmith, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo
One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.
-
Suspects used saws to cut open ATM at B.C. gas station, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are asking the public for help identifying three people who used "chop saws" to cut open an ATM at a gas station early Thursday morning.
-
Masks or no masks for the return of school in B.C.?
Once again, there's a push for children to wear masks in schools as the COVID-19 immunization rate for younger kids lags behind the rest of the population.