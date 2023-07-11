Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Chatham-Kent

Storm clouds are seen over Windsor, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Storm clouds are seen over Windsor, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver