WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since March.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,774 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2662 people who have recovered.

“We are happy to report there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he was very happy to learn that the new case count has dropped to zero.

“It felt amazing, my immediate reaction was to text Theresa, today is a good day,” says Ahmed.

Windsor Regional Hospital vice president of critical care Karen Ridell says this is exactly what she wants to see in the community.

“That slow burn, a few cases, no big outbreaks, no super spreader events,” says Ridell.

She says it helps maintain the health system capacity.

“Helps maintain keeping things open, businesses open and our kids in school,” says Ridell.

The health unit says 36 cases are considered active in the region and three people are in hospital.

It’s the first time since March 27 that there are no new COVID-19 cases reported.

WECHU says there is still an outbreak in the food and beverage industry, one outbreak at a construction workplace in Lakeshore and one outbreak at an agricultural facility in Kingsville.

There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care facilities.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.