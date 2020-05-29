WINDSOR, ONT. -- The third shift at Windsor Assembly is still scheduled to end on July 13 and buyout packages will be offered to senior employees starting on Monday.

President of Unifor Local 444 Dave Cassidy is telling members the company plans to start operating two shifts - with three shifts of people as of June 22.

In a statement posted on the union's website, Cassidy says he tried taking the company to the mattresses to offer more money in the buyout and even tried asking for packages for new hires, but the company is sticking to what is in the contract.

Approximately 1,500 people work on the third shift.

The union is still working out when employees will be able to leave if they accept the buyout offer.



